The Room Xchange's CEO Ludwina Dautovic Pivots House-Sharing Platform

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2022 / Applying for a rental property can be almost as complex as buying a house. The amount of paperwork involved, the arduous application process and then putting your best self forward, only to be rejected amongst the pool of 20 plus applicants vying for the same house. It's stressful for both parties.

The cost of living is high, and the rental supply is low. Yet there are currently 10 million households in Australia, which house about 13.5 million spare bedrooms. (Matusik + ABS 41300, table 7.1). In Ernst and Young's 2019 Sydney Housing Accessibility Report, they state that if all unused bedrooms within 30 minutes of Sydney's CBD were to house a working adult, they estimate that the boost to productivity would equate to an additional $750 million injected each year into the NSW economy.

The Room Xchange CEO, Ludwina Dautovic

The typical house-sharer has traditionally belonged to a younger demographic who are leaving home for the first time or going to university. This is rapidly changing. More and more people are opting to house-share, not only for financial reasons but for lifestyle reasons as well.

After years in the market, the primary reason why many homeowners won't house-share is that they don't know how to do it effectively. They're concerned about making the right decision for their household and they want to rest easy knowing that they're dealing with a legitimate, verified person who is someone they would enjoy sharing their home with.

After considering all the research, The Room Xchange created Australia's first verified house-sharing platform, creating a safe and up-to-date house-sharing community.

The Room Xchange is targeted at households looking for a housemate or housemate looking for a home and makes it easy for would-be renters to find the right housemate based on personality values and lifestyle, so you feel like you're coming home to a friend. They also have a unique twist to their model called 'Rent Offset' which allows renters to offset some or all of the rent by enabling your renter to offset some or all of the rental fees by providing some much-needed help around the house.

The company has also created a resource hub aimed at helping you rent better. This resource hub includes a library of articles , FAQ's, editable templates and step-by-step videos to help get the process going easily. They also have podcasts that explain the novel concept The Room Xchange Podcast . The Room Xchange podcasts have engaging conversations with property managers, tenants, and households who share their knowledge to support would-be clients in their rental journey. It's available on all major podcast directories including Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, iHeart Radio and Spotify. You can find access to all their free resources at The Room Xchange .

About The Room Xchange

The Room Xchange is connecting verified users by matching them based on personality, values, and lifestyle. With verification, a priority, profile matching and flexibility in how you rent, The Room Xchange looks set to be a leading contender in the house-sharing industry.

CONTACT:

Ludwina Dautovic

ludwina@theroomxchange.com

Phone: +61 412 483 813

SOURCE: The Room Xchange

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692828/The-Room-Xchanges-CEO-Ludwina-Dautovic-Pivots-House-Sharing-Platform