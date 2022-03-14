Crypto.com Strengthens UK Operations with Senior Hires

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, has confirmed the appointment of a number of senior hires in London as it continues to build capability and presence for UK operations.

As the company seeks to establish a hub in the UK capital, Crypto.com has filled six senior operational, compliance, engineering and communications positions with a view to bolstering its core functions. The new hires include:

Nick Charteris - UK General Manager

Matthew Ward - Head of Finance, UK

George Tucker - Head of Communications and Government Relations, EMEA

Rosie Donachie - Global Head of Sustainability and ESG

Joanna Jenkins - SVP of Compliance, EMEA

Mike Warriner - SVP of Engineering, Europe

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves more than 10 million customers and has over 3,000 employees across its offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Crypto.com is built on a foundation of security, privacy and compliance, and is designed to accelerate the global adoption of cryptocurrencies through its service offerings.

"The UK represents a strategically important market to Crypto.com," said Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com. "We are delighted to welcome these senior leaders to the Company and they will all play a vital role in strengthening our capabilities and attracting more talent in this market. This team will also work closely with the regulator as we continue to grow our UK business."

Crypto.com is planning significant investment in the engineering teams in the UK, with more than 400 new hires expected in 2022 to grow the platform and further enable billions of daily cryptocurrency and NFT transactions across our Mobile Apps and market leading low latency trading Exchange.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com has focused on building a regulated business in every market where the company operates. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks. Crypto.com also holds the industry's largest insurance policy of $750M.

Crypto.com is accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Find out more at crypto.com/us .

