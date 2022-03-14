DJ Helvetica plans capital increase for HSL Fund

As part of the growth strategy for the HSL Fund, the fund management company plans to carry out a capital increase with subscription rights in the order of approximately CHF 130 million mid-April 2022. The acquisition of residential properties with a total value of almost CHF 330 million is currently under review, of which around CHF 110 million has already been committed.

The exact terms of the planned capital increase will be announced early April, shortly before the start of the subscription period. The HSL Fund is aimed at qualified investors and will be traded over-the-counter by Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd, who will act as lead manager for the transaction.

Zurich, March 14, 2022 - The fund management company is planning a capital increase with subscription rights of CHF 130 million for the Helvetica Swiss Living Fund.

