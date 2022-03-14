Anzeige
Montag, 14.03.2022
Investoren voll überzeugt! Frisches Kapital wird Umsatzwachstum massiv beschleunigen!
Dow Jones News
14.03.2022 | 07:34
Helvetica plans capital increase for HSL Fund

DJ Helvetica plans capital increase for HSL Fund

Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate Helvetica plans capital increase for HSL Fund 2022-03-14 / 07:01

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release March 14, 2022

Press release (PDF)

As part of the growth strategy for the HSL Fund, the fund management company plans to carry out a capital increase with subscription rights in the order of approximately CHF 130 million mid-April 2022. The acquisition of residential properties with a total value of almost CHF 330 million is currently under review, of which around CHF 110 million has already been committed.

The exact terms of the planned capital increase will be announced early April, shortly before the start of the subscription period. The HSL Fund is aimed at qualified investors and will be traded over-the-counter by Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd, who will act as lead manager for the transaction.

Media contacts 

Mirjam Nägeli   Salman Baday 
Media Relations  Head Sales & Marketing 
T +41 43 444 77 92 +41 43 544 70 95 
mn@helvetica.com  sb@helvetica.com

Zurich, March 14, 2022 - The fund management company is planning a capital increase with subscription rights of CHF 130 million for the Helvetica Swiss Living Fund.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Helvetica Property 
       Brandschenkestrasse 47 
       8002 Zürich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 544 7080 
E-mail:    office@helvetica.com 
Internet:   www.helvetica.com 
ISIN:     CH0495275668 
Valor:    49 527 566 
EQS News ID: 1301115 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1301115 2022-03-14

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1301115&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2022 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
