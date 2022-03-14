LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 10 March 2022 Amanda Maloney, spouse and person closely associated to Alex Maloney; being the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of Lancashire Holdings Limited, purchased the following shares in the Company:

22,135 common shares of US$0.50 each, at £3.84 per share

each, at £3.84 per share 3,962 common shares of US$0.50 each, at £3.79 per share

Following these transactions, Alex Maloney (including the interests of his persons closely associated) has an interest in the Company of 910,899 common shares, representing a total holding of 0.3733%, of which 181,819 common shares are held by Amanda Maloney, his spouse and person closely associated.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name The spouse of Alex Maloney (a person discharging managerial responsibilities), Amanda Maloney (a person closely associated). 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse of Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4(i) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.84 22,135 £3.79 3,962 d) Aggregated information

26,097

£ 99,998.25 e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-03 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification