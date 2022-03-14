Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie im Fokus: Halo Collective - Kaufrausch am Montag, Dienstag, Mittwoch usw...?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Frankfurt
11.03.22
08:01 Uhr
4,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7604,84009:32
4,7604,80009:30
PR Newswire
14.03.2022 | 08:04
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 11

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 10 March 2022 Amanda Maloney, spouse and person closely associated to Alex Maloney; being the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of Lancashire Holdings Limited, purchased the following shares in the Company:

  • 22,135 common shares of US$0.50 each, at £3.84 per share
  • 3,962 common shares of US$0.50 each, at £3.79 per share

Following these transactions, Alex Maloney (including the interests of his persons closely associated) has an interest in the Company of 910,899 common shares, representing a total holding of 0.3733%, of which 181,819 common shares are held by Amanda Maloney, his spouse and person closely associated.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameThe spouse of Alex Maloney (a person discharging managerial responsibilities), Amanda Maloney (a person closely associated).
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSpouse of Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4(i)Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.8422,135
£3.793,962
d)Aggregated information
26,097
£ 99,998.25
e)Date of the transaction2022-10-03
f)Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
10 March 2022		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.