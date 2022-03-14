Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - DRILLING TO COMMENCE IN APRIL AT CLONTIBRET
PR Newswire
London, March 13
14 March 2022
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")
STEP-OUT DRILLING PROGRAMME TARGETED TO COMMENCE IN APRIL AT CLONTIBRET
- Drilling programme designed and agreed with Joint Venture Partner
- Initially eight drill holes planned totalling c. 3,000m
- Primary objective to extend both the Lode and Stockwork Gold Mineralisation
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce a step-out drilling programme on the Clontibret gold target in Ireland, in conjunction with its Joint Venture partner Demir Export A.?. ("Demir Export").
The programme is part of the Joint Venture with Demir Export to further explore and to develop the new district scale gold trend discovered by Conroy Gold along the Longford-Down Massif in Ireland.
The initial programme will comprise eight drill holes totalling approximately 3,000m and is anticipated to commence in late April 2022.
The primary objective is to extend both the lode and the stockwork gold mineralisation, with the majority of the drilling focused on the stockwork. Both the stockwork and lode gold mineralisation are open for extension in all directions and to depth.
The additional drilling will also add significantly to the geological understanding of the whole Clontibret target and speed the progression towards its development to construction ready status and bringing it into operation as a gold mine.
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:
"We are very pleased to announce this initial 3,000m drill programme in conjunction with our Joint Venture partner Demir Export. It is a further importantstep towards our objective of the development of a gold mine at Clontibret."
