Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie im Fokus: Halo Collective - Kaufrausch am Montag, Dienstag, Mittwoch usw...?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABB5 ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 Ticker-Symbol: FKV1 
Frankfurt
11.03.22
08:01 Uhr
0,236 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.03.2022 | 08:04
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - DRILLING TO COMMENCE IN APRIL AT CLONTIBRET

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - DRILLING TO COMMENCE IN APRIL AT CLONTIBRET

PR Newswire

London, March 13

14 March 2022

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

STEP-OUT DRILLING PROGRAMME TARGETED TO COMMENCE IN APRIL AT CLONTIBRET

  • Drilling programme designed and agreed with Joint Venture Partner
  • Initially eight drill holes planned totalling c. 3,000m
  • Primary objective to extend both the Lode and Stockwork Gold Mineralisation

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce a step-out drilling programme on the Clontibret gold target in Ireland, in conjunction with its Joint Venture partner Demir Export A.?. ("Demir Export").

The programme is part of the Joint Venture with Demir Export to further explore and to develop the new district scale gold trend discovered by Conroy Gold along the Longford-Down Massif in Ireland.

The initial programme will comprise eight drill holes totalling approximately 3,000m and is anticipated to commence in late April 2022.

The primary objective is to extend both the lode and the stockwork gold mineralisation, with the majority of the drilling focused on the stockwork. Both the stockwork and lode gold mineralisation are open for extension in all directions and to depth.

The additional drilling will also add significantly to the geological understanding of the whole Clontibret target and speed the progression towards its development to construction ready status and bringing it into operation as a gold mine.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:

"We are very pleased to announce this initial 3,000m drill programme in conjunction with our Joint Venture partner Demir Export. It is a further importantstep towards our objective of the development of a gold mine at Clontibret."

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)		Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson

Lothbury Financial Services
Tel: +44-20-7330-1883


Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.