Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 11/2022

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2022 - Tuul Mobility TUUL Public offering TLN 23.03.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.03.2022 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A Maturity date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.03.2022 Hagen Bikes Holding HAGEN Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.03.2022 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A Delisting TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.03.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.03.2022 Coop Pank CPAB050032A Initial TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2022 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2022 K2 LT K2LT Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA028724A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2022 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2022 LITGRID LGD1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Audited annual TLN Horizon Capital NHC report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.03.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Maturity date RIG LVGB000022A