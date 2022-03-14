Anzeige
14.03.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 11/2022

PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.05.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  11.03.2022 - Tuul Mobility TUUL         Public offering   TLN  
   23.03.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.03.2022 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A      Maturity date    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.03.2022 Hagen Bikes Holding HAGEN     Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.03.2022 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A      Delisting      TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.03.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.03.2022 Coop Pank CPAB050032A       Initial       TLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.03.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.03.2022 LHV Group LHV           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.03.2022 K2 LT K2LT             Notice on General  VLN  
                           meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.03.2022 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.03.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T          Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.03.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Government      RIG  
          LVGA028724A            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.03.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.03.2022 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA    Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.03.2022 LITGRID LGD1L           Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.03.2022 Amber Grid AMG1L          Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.03.2022 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L   Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.03.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Audited annual    TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHC        report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.03.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.03.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Maturity date    RIG  
          LVGB000022A                         



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
