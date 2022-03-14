SOITEC: Grenoble INP - Phelma, UGA and Soitec sign their first partnership agreement



Grenoble INP - Phelma, UGA and Soitec sign their first partnership agreement

Bernin (Grenoble), France, March 14, 2022 - Grenoble INP - Phelma, Engineering school in Physics, Electronics and Materials Science of Université Grenoble Alpes and Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, are announcing the signing of a three-year partnership agreement.

The agreement will enhance collaboration between the two organizations, with a focus on growing microelectronics as a field of study. It will also provide support for Phelma's students as they transition to working life, and promote recruitment initiatives.

"Soitec has an obvious connection with certain programs at Phelma, such as Electrochemistry and Processes for Energy and the Environment (EPEE), Physical Engineering for Photonics and Microelectronics (IPhy), Materials Science and Engineering (SIM), as well as the international Advanced Materials and Nanotech programs," said Anne Vilcot, Director of Grenoble INP - Phelma, UGA.

Supporting Grenoble INP - Phelma, UGA students in planning their careers

Through the agreement, Soitec will help Phelma's students and graduates to kickstart their careers by offering internships, jobs, and international work experience.

Sharing expertise

Soitec experts will also get involved in Phelma's engineering curriculum and participate in career conferences for first-year students covering jobs and career opportunities in specific industries, as well as more cross-disciplinary conferences that focus on societal issues and are open to the wider public.

Participating in campus life

Soitec has committed to participating in conferences, taking part in third-year mock interviews and attending Phelma's Partnership Day.

"Phelma is a leading school for microelectronics students. Through the partnership, we want to play our part in training the engineers who will support Soitec's future growth," said Pascal Lobry, EVP People and Sustainability at Soitec.

"We strive to build close relationships with our partners in all of our regions, which is why we are joining forces with Phelma," said Michaël Fièvre, Director of the Bernin site.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in the manufacture of innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, in 2021 Soitec adopted a corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences."

Soitec, SmartSiC and SmartCut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visitwww.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

About Grenoble INP - Phelma, UGA

Microelectronics and nanotechnologies/Low-carbon energies/Materials/Information technologies/Health/Sustainable development: Thanks to the wide range of scientific disciplines covered by its engineering and master's programs, Phelma's graduates are well equipped to tackle technological and societal challenges.

Key figures: 1,400 students, 380 engineering graduates each year, 120 full-time teacher-researchers from 11 associated laboratories, more than 300 industry and research professionals, and an average of 25% of engineering students embarking on a PhD.

Follow Phelma: https://phelma.grenoble-inp.fr/en/On Twitter: @Phelma_School

More information on Phelma's partnerships with the world of business: https://phelma.grenoble-inp.fr/en/business (https://phelma.grenoble-inp.fr/en/business)



