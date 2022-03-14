DJ Ensurge Micropower (ENSU): Superior replacement in billion-unit market

London, UK, 14 March 2022

Ensurge is using its proven printed technology and roll-to-roll (R2R) production facility to make solid-state lithium microbatteries. It is targeting markets where the high energy density, flexible form factor, enhanced cycling and improved safety features offered by its innovative technology should be able to command a premium compared with conventional batteries. The company is currently preparing for an initial production ramp towards the end of FY22.

Ensurge is initially targeting the medical wearables and hearables markets, followed by the connected sensor and sport & fitness wearables markets. Our scenario analysis calculates that a 5-10% share of these markets represents annual revenues of USD330-550m and EBITDA of USD211-365m. Management has stated that when the R2R factory in San Jose is fully utilised it could potentially generate EBITDA of over USD100m, depending on product mix. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

