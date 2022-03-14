Implantica presents at Aktiedagen Stockholm on March 15 at 18:30

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company providing smart medical implants using advanced eHealth technology at the forefront of the upcoming eHealth revolution, announces today that its founder and CEO, Peter Forsell, is presenting virtually in Swedish at Aktiespararna's event Aktiedagen Stockholm on Tuesday, March 15 at 18:30 CET.

In his presentation, Peter Forsell shares the latest news regarding Implantica's RefluxStop, the CE marked product that has all the attributes to become the new standard of care to treat acid reflux, a treatment field affecting 17% of the EU and 19% of the US population weekly, as well as the Company's eHealth and wireless energised technology platforms and related prioritised products.

Implantica invites all interested shareholders, analysts and investors to view the live broadcast at www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live. The event is open to everyone and does not require any membership in Aktiespararna. No registration is required to follow the event digitally.

You have the opportunity to ask questions to Peter Forsell by sending an email to event@aktiespararna.se. Your questions will be conveyed by Aktiespararna's moderator during the Q&A session that follows the presentation. You can submit your questions now or during the presentation.

INFORMATION

When: Tuesday, March 15 at 18:30 CET

Live broadcast: www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

