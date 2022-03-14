DJ RM plc: Annual Report and AGM Notice

14 March 2022

RM plc

("RM")

Publication of 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements

and

Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

RM announces that the following documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where they will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

-- the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2021; and

-- the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for the AGM to be held at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, 7 April2022 at 142B Park Drive, Milton Park, Milton, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, OX14 4SE.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements and the Notice of AGM are available on RM's website at www.rmplc.com.

Hard copies of these documents have been posted to those RM shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

As previously announced, the expected timetable for the 2021 final dividend and the AGM are set out below:

Ex-dividend date for 2021 final dividend (3.00 pence per share) 17th March 2022 Record date for 2021 final dividend 18th March 2022 AGM 7th April 2022 at 11.30am Payment of 2021 final dividend 29th April 2022

Notes: 1. References to times are to London Time. 2. If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified toshareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. 3. Payment of the 2021 final dividend is subject to the approval by shareholders of the final dividend atthe AGM.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Lágler

Company Secretary

RM plc 08450 700300

