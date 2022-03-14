Dental Biomaterials Market size worth $ 12.47 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.29% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- Increased dental implant penetration, rising prevalence of dental diseases, an expanding aging population, and rising disposable income in emerging nations are expected to drive the Global Dental Biomaterials Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Dental Biomaterials Market" By Product Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterial, Metal-Ceramic Biomaterial, and Natural Biomaterial), By Application (Orthodontics, Implantology, Prosthodontics, and Others), By End-User (Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Academies and Research Institutes, and Dental Product Manufacturers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Dental Biomaterials Market size was valued at USD 7.18 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.47 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market Overview

Factors such as increased dental implant penetration, rising prevalence of dental diseases, expanding older population, rising dental tourism, and increasing disposable income in emerging countries are expected to drive the Global Dental Biomaterials Market. The US is the main driver for dental tourism. In 2019, US citizens spent over USD 5 billion on dental tourism. Popular dental tourism countries include Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, Spain, Turkey, among others. The rise in the number of dental implants, with over 5 million implants done in the US alone, is expected to drive the Dental Biomaterials Market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a key revenue generator for Dental Biomaterials in the coming years.

Dental implants are increasing in popularity in countries such as China and India, the countries with the largest populations, and also witnessing growing disposable incomes because of which they are able to afford dental treatments. India is fast emerging as one of the top dental tourism destinations in the world. Every year thousands of people from all parts of the globe including the US, Canada, UK, Europe travel to India for low-cost but world-class dental treatment. The country offers the most advanced technology for dental treatment, specifically when it comes to complex procedures such as dental implants and cosmetic dentistry at a very affordable price. South Korea is also a popular destination for various dental services. Dental Biomaterials require stringent regulatory approval processes which could be one of the major restraining factors in the growth of this market in the coming years.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Straumann Holding AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., 3M Company, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Henry Schein, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Victrex PLC, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Dental Biomaterials Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Dental Biomaterials Market, By Product Type

Metallic Biomaterial



Ceramic Biomaterial



Metal-Ceramic Biomaterial



Natural Biomaterial|

Dental Biomaterials Market, By Application

Orthodontics



Implantology



Prosthodontics



Others

Dental Biomaterials Market, By End-User

Dental Laboratories



Dental Hospitals and Clinics



Dental Academies and Research Institutes



Dental Product Manufacturers

Dental Biomaterials Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

