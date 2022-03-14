JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT) aims to generate long-term capital growth from a portfolio of high-quality, reasonably valued, smaller European equities. The scale of opportunities in a relatively inefficient market gives active managers an excellent opportunity set for outperforming and delivering good long-term investor returns, and JEDT has a strong long-term investment track record but has been a little more challenged of late. The trust currently offers a 1.7% dividend yield.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...