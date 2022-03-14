HSBC Continental Europe ('HBCE'), an indirect subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, announces that it has reached an in-principle agreement to sell its branch operations in Greece ('HSBC Continental Europe, Greece') to Pancreta Bank SA subject to HBCE's information and consultation process with its unions and works councils. Completion of the potential transaction would be subject to regulatory approval.

All staff members employed by HSBC Continental Europe, Greece at completion of the potential transaction would transfer to Pancreta Bank SA as part of the sale.

The potential transaction would be expected to complete in the first half of 2023.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,958 billion at 31 December 2021, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC Continental Europe

Headquartered in Paris, HSBC Continental Europe is a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Continental Europe includes, in addition to its banking activities in France, the activities of 10 European branches (Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden). HSBC Continental Europe's mission is to serve customers in continental Europe for their needs worldwide and customers in other Group countries for their needs in continental Europe.

HSBC has operated in Greece since 1981. With assets of approximately EUR2 billion and 320 employees (31 Dec 2021), HSBC in Greece services over 90,000 retail customers and about 500 corporate customers through 15 branches.

