Press Release MC Services supports BIO-Europe Spring 2022 as media partner Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, March 14, 2022. MC Services AG, a major international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector, announced today that it will once again support BIO-Europe Spring(R), Europe's largest springtime biopharma industry gathering, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place on March 28-31, 2022 in a fully digital format. As a media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to attend the event and provide them with advance information on presenting companies, senior executives and investors. "While restrictions on travel and social contacts are still preventing large in-person conferences, the well-established virtual format of BIO-Europe Spring, a vital event for the international biopharma sector, provides an excellent opportunity to nurture relationships and collaborations," said Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner of MC Services. "In the past two years of online conferences, EBD has implemented and continued to evolve its unique digital partnering platform to connect the international life science ecosystem. BIO-Europe Spring now offers countless opportunities for industry executives, investors, and journalists to connect, discuss latest industry trends or strike up new collaborations. We are excited to once again support this important conference by promoting international awareness and fostering media relations." BIO-Europe Spring is expected to bring together more than 2,000 executives from biotech, pharma, and investment firms from 50+ countries. Experience from previous digital events has shown that the online event format is very efficient and, without the need to travel, more delegates can participate worldwide. Highlights from this year's program include live plenary discussions on "Partnering for successful innovation" and "How does collaboration drive the innovation and life sciences ecosystem?" as well as panels on "How digital health technologies can support systemic change in healthcare," and much more. In addition to live sessions during the conference, on-demand content is already available online and will be accessible until June 30, 2022. For detailed information regarding the program, please visit the event's website. About MC Services AG MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector. A strong team of science, finance, media and communication experts with extensive industry experience positions MC Services as a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services is based in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London and Boston.

www.mc-services.eu About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com. Contact Raimund Gabriel

