Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Olivier Hamon as Head of Executive Professional Lines in France. He was previously Head of Financial Institutions and Management Liabilities.

"Olivier has been instrumental in building our Executive Professional Lines portfolio and our strong customer relationships from day one," said François-Xavier d'Huart, Country Manager, France, BHSI. "This promotion recognizes his success as well as our focus on developing and promoting leaders from our exceptional team of talent."

In his new role, Olivier will oversee BHSI's entire Executive Professional Lines portfolio in France, which includes D&O Liability, Financial Institutions D&O Liability, Professional Indemnity, Employment Practices Liability, Crime, and Cyber Insurance.

Olivier joined BHSI in 2020 and has nearly 15 years of insurance and financial industry experience in France. Prior to BHSI, he spent eight years in increasingly responsible financial lines positions at another global insurer.

He will continue to be based in BHSI's office in Paris and can be reached at +33 1 72 10 34 67 or at olivier.hamon@bhspecialty.com.

