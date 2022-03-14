Bausano's MD and E-GO ranges for PVC and PO pipes for various applications offer enhanced performance, increased energy efficiency and Smart Factory features

Bausano, an international leader in the design and production of customized extrusion lines for the transformation of plastic materials, today announced the launch of its next generation twin-screw and single-screw extrusion lines for pipes made of PVC and in polyolefins (PO). Bausano's extrusion technology in its twin-screw MD and single-screw E-GOranges enables the production of different types of pipes rigid or flexible, mono or multilayer, smooth or corrugated for various applications, including construction, agriculture and medical.

"Expansion of our extrusion lines for PVC and PO pipes is the result of our unique ability to combine our technological expertise, process consultancy with customers and our passion for innovation," says Clemente Bausano, vice president of Bausano. "Bausano has recently reinforced its Technical Department by adding a team of experts who have specific skills and consolidated know-how in designing these types of solutions. Our goal is to meet the needs of manufacturers as a reference partner by combining turnkey, highly customizable systems with top-notch services, thanks to dedicated technicians on site."

Bausano's high-performance extrusion line for PVC pipes for diameters ranging between 63mm and 160mm features the MD Nextmover 170/30 model, which is equipped with a double exit die head, for overall production of 2,000 Kg/h. In detail, the gravimetric doser is designed to ensure maximum precision so the pipes in outfeed weigh the same. In addition, the 170/30 model features bimetallic screws and a cylinder that are subjected to less corrosion and wear.

Other innovative features include: cooling and calibration benches, made of stainless steel, for producing pipes with a flawless surface; two (2) 9m parallel calibration benches in a two-chamber configuration with temperature and water level control, which allows different vacuum conditions to be created as required; and a high-performance pipe cooling system that cools pipes more quickly, thereby improving their quality and taking up less space when installing the line. Bausano also offers end-of-line accessories, including a drive system, cutting unit and belling machine.

Energy efficiency improvements in the MD and E-GO ranges are powered by two innovative systems: Bausano's Smart Energy System, with its electromagnetic induction principles that enables more rapid and uniform heating of the cylinder, for energy savings up to 35%; and its Digital Extruder Control 4.0, with a 21-inch screen, accurately monitors consumption of each single stage of the process and features a real-time display of performance for managing motor power, temperature, oil control unit inspection, screw adjustment and other parameters, on request.

Bausano's extrusion lines also meet the Smart Factory vertical integration requirements and are able to communicate with third-party systems, such as the sophisticated in-line measurement tool for accurate control of the internal and external diameter and wall thickness of the pipe.

About Bausano

Founded in 1946, Bausano is an international leader in the design and production of customized extrusion lines for the transformation of plastic materials. Quality, flexibility and attentiveness to the individual needs of every customer are the company's distinctive features in developing tailor-made solutions for the extrusion of pipes, granules, profiles and wood plastic composites (WPC) for a wide variety of applications. The company's headquarters are located near Turin, Italy, and it has production units in Brazil and India. Its U.S. offices are based in Oswego, Ill. and Houston. For more information, visit https://www.bausano.com/en/ and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

