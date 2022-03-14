In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, solar developers added 3.2GW of new PV installations in India.From pv magazine India India added 3.17GW of solar power in the fourth quarter of 2021, and about 80% (2.5GW) of the total was utility-scale capacity. Around 16% (520MW) was rooftop solar, while just 4% (120MW) was offgrid PV capacity, according to Bridge To India's latest quarterly report. The nation's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 50.5GW by Dec. 31, 2021. This included 40.4GW of utility-scale, 8.57GW of rooftop solar, and 1.47GW of offgrid capacity. Total project capacity in pipeline ...

