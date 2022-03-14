The Chinese manufacturer has presented new products based on its lithium-iron phosphate battery technology. Their capacity ranges from 10.6 to 639.6kWh.From pv magazine Germany Chinese battery manufacturer Svolt has released a new stationary energy storage solution based on its on lithium iron phosphate technology. The battery storage is intended to be used in combination with residential and commercial PV systems. "Thanks to the innovative design concept, the scalability, the variety of intelligent functions and the high level of security, we are paving the way for future-oriented, innovative ...

