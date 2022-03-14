Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Introduces Fully Electric Right-Side Driving Cargo Van

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announces the availability of its new, fully electric right-side driving vehicle. The electric cargo van is an ideal solution for delivery fleets, with its right-side orientation allowing drivers to deliver postage mail and packages without exiting the vehicle.

"At Envirotech Vehicles we are always looking for opportunities to innovate and expand our portfolio of electric fleet vehicles," stated Philip Oldridge CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. "U.S. consumers increasingly rely on delivery services for the products they purchase, be it online shopping items, food orders or even dry-cleaning deliveries. Our right-hand van is a unique and valuable driving solution that provides safety and convenience to the delivery fleet driver, while offering a greener transportation alternative for the fleet operator. We're optimistic about the market prospects for this vehicle and look forward to broadly rolling out our right-hand electric vans in the coming months."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

