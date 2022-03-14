DGAP-News: Imcyse SA
/ Key word(s): Conference
Imcyse to Present at Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Liège, Belgium, March 14, 2022 - Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, announced today that Denis Bedoret, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Imcyse, will participate in a corporate presentation at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1:20pm ET.
A live webcast of the corporate presentation can be accessed via Oppenheimer's webcasting service here: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/imcy/2780316. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the same webpage for 90 days following the event.
