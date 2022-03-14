Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Heute im Visier: Halo Collective – Kaufrausch ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Tradegate
14.03.22
13:07 Uhr
38,800 Euro
-2,000
-4,90 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,82038,90013:07
38,80038,88013:07
PR Newswire
14.03.2022 | 12:22
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

JinkoSolar Receives UNGC Best Practices Sustainable Award 2021

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd, ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that it has won the "UGGC Best Practices Sustainability Awards 2021" for the first time, in the category of sustainable large-scale manufacturing category, as announced by UN Global Compact Network China, for its continuous commitment towards UN SDGs and the ten principles of the UNGC embedded in the way it conducts business.

The award nominees underwent a rigorous and documented process of successive stages of short-listing by multi-disciplinary experts, who assessed the performance of companies in each of the four areas of the UN Global Compact, namely Human Rights, Environment, Labor and Transparency.

"This recognition signifies JinkoSolar's commitment and dedication to the UNGC's ten principles, which is a strategic policy guideline for JinkoSolar to conduct its operations focusing on people, environment, and across the board transparency. The benchmarks are well reflected in our corporate business principles as it furthers fairness, equity and respect for people as part of its corporate," said Dany Qian, VP of JinkoSolar, "Our purpose is to empower the world with renewable, clean, affordable and accessible solar PV for everyone, today and for generations to come."

JINKOSOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.