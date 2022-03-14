Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2022) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company") today announced that it has engaged the Web3 and NFT firm of Long Lost Friends to assist the Company in developing and implementing its metaverse and NFT strategy.

The Company has been identifying actionable opportunities in the metaverse, NFT and crypto space for itself and its two principal brands, Football Outsiders and EdjSports. Long Lost Friends is bringing its expertise and creativity in order to further enhance and accelerate the Company's efforts around its Web3 strategy, including building the roadmap and strategic materials necessary for the Company to execute on these selected opportunities.

"We expect that, in the very near future, every person will have a parallel digital identity - avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm," said Ken Hershman, Co-founder and CEO of Champion Gaming. "By combining our Company's industry-leading sports wagering-focused content, data and analytics with this new and limitless virtual world, we will empower our customers to harness next generation strategies, tools and technologies to inhabit virtual worlds for all of their sports wagering and fantasy sports activities. Partnering with Long Lost Friends meets our strategic goal of entering the metaverse by leveraging the expertise of a team that has been a pioneer in the Web3 space and has already demonstrated tremendous success curating and advising on offerings for other leading brands, including Superplastic, StockX and Ambush. Our first step is to work with Long Lost Friends to identify actionable opportunities and build a roadmap to execute on that plan."

"We are thrilled to be working with Champion Gaming and their world-class brands of Football Outsiders and EdjSports," said Nelson Diaz, principal at Long Lost Friends. "We look forward to helping them create the next generation of community and experiences around sports wagering, where fans can interact, compete, collect and engage with each other, experts, influencers and content creators that have become so central to the sports wagering player. The ultimate goal is to build an eco-system where sports enthusiasts and their families can have some fun and get educated on sports in a safe and secure virtual experience."

The metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality and video where users 'live' within a digital universe; it also may contain elements or be integrated with blockchain technology. An NFT is a blockchain based digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game unlockables and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency.

About Champion Gaming Group Inc.

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Corporation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the online gaming industry, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business, the state of the capital markets, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Corporation's management is unable to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations:

HPL Digital Sport

Michael Adorno

VP of Communications

T: 212.931-6143

E: madorno@hotpaperlantern.com

Champion Gaming Group Inc.

T: 502.510.1505

E: ir@championgaming.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116512