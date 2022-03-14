Huangshan again captured the imagination of guests at the 2022 ITB Berlin, the world's largest travel trade fair. This year's virtual ITB Berlin, held from March 8 to 10, saw experts and industry representatives from around the world explore and discuss digital, resilient, and responsible solutions for the global tourism industry.

At the event, Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd. (Huangshan Tourism) held a press conference and multimedia presentation to showcase the many attractions of Huangshan, including its prime location, unique landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and well-developed infrastructures to support local tourism.

The presentation covered six highlights that make Huangshan so appealing as a travel destination.

"Travel in Huangshan" showed its access to a transport network connecting key travel hubs in China. "The Beauty of Huangshan" put the spotlight on the spectacular scenery of Huangshan, from mountain landscapes and its characteristic pine trees to the nearby Taiping Lake. "The Food of Huangshan" gave a taste of the local Huizhou cuisine, one of China's eight major cuisines. "Accommodation in Huangshan" provided an overview of the high-standard international tourist lodging. "Gifts from Huangshan" gave a glimpse of the unique local presents. Finally, "Culture in Huangshan" introduced the audience to the rich range of cultural and creative products that embody the handicraft, heritage, and traditions of the region.

The immersive format of the event and images of Huangshan Mountain and surrounding areas left a striking visual impact on the audience, again stimulating interest in Huangshan as a world-class travel destination that epitomizes the very best of China's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Huangshan Tourism is one of China's leading listed tourism companies. It covers a wide scope of business in and around the Mount Huangshan Scenic Area in China's Anhui Province, from scenic spots and hotels to retail, catering, travel agencies, rural tourism, and other services.

Huangshan Tourism is committed to telling the story of Huangshan, Huizhou culture, and promoting the area as a top destination for both domestic and international tourists. The company carries out extensive overseas publicity and promotional activities, with over 150,000 followers across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. On New Year's Day and during the Spring Festival this year, Huangshan Tourism once again caught the attention of global audiences with activities in Times Square in New York and Trafalgar Square in London.

