Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2022) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("ATHR" or the "Company") Aether is pleased to announce that the City of Burnaby, its partner in the Urban Small Motors Emissions Abatement Project (USMEAP), has agreed to expand the project in year two.

The first year of the project was challenging, in that unseasonably hot and dry weather limited the usage of the test equipment; however, this first year of testing showed that Aether's catalyst deployed in Burnaby's equipment resulted in a significant NOx abatement. NOx contributes to smog, acid rain and ground level ozone formation - all of which are significant health hazards.

For year two, the program will expand the number of units equipped with Aether catalysts, thereby increasing the data set. Additionally, technology from the first test has been adjusted to maintain peak performance over a greater operating lifespan. Further, a new system design will be evaluated that aims to capture a larger cross section of the criteria air contaminants found in exhaust gas.

"The City of Burnaby is extremely pleased with the preliminary results of the small engine emissions reduction testing done through our partnership with Aether so far," said Dave Ellenwood, General Manager of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. "We anticipate that the extension of our partnership will mean the City can look forward to more positive results toward meeting our Climate Change goals as work progresses to the next phase."

Taylor Procyk, Chief Operating Officer of Aether comments, "Aether is fortunate to work with such a forward-looking, environmentally responsible City. Our catalyst technology has the potential to make a measurable change in emissions without the need to replace existing equipment. We're looking forward to this year's testing and expect significant improvements in results. Electrification will arrive eventually but there is a great deal we can do now to meet environmental targets and we can't afford to wait."

ABOUT THE CITY OF BURNABY:

The City of Burnaby is a vibrant city at the geographic centre of Metro Vancouver. It has an amazing natural environment, a strong cultural mosaic and thriving town centres. To meet the aggressive carbon reduction targets established by Burnaby City Council, a framework called This is Climate Action has been developed to guide how the City will put into action its commitment to be "carbon neutral" (no longer contributing to the carbon emissions that accelerate climate change) by 2050.

ABOUT AETHER:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc., a clean air company, is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new material combinations. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

Paul Woodward

President

Tel: 604 690-3797

http://www.aethercatalyst.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release may include certain statements that are deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address events or developments that Aether expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116627