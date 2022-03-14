Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Heute im Visier: Halo Collective – Kaufrausch ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924454 ISIN: US8321561032 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
11.03.22
22:00 Uhr
22,430 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2022 | 13:08
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland Corporation: J-J Hooks Barriers Awarded Updated Approval by the Florida DOT

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced that The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) awarded Easi-Set Worldwide an updated approval for the MASH* tested J-J Hooks "Type K" 12.5-foot portable concrete barrier, which now allows the previously approved anchored barrier, staked or bolted, to also be used in a freestanding application. The multi-functional "Type K" J-J Hooks barrier, which is specific to FDOT, allows Florida contractors to use the same product for all applications, eliminating the need for specialized inventory.

"FDOT oversees the third largest highway system in the United States and with the expanded use of our barriers, we expect strong growth of our licensed barrier business and are pleased with the expanded approval of barriers in this key southern state. J-J Hooks producers will be able to capitalize immediately in this major transportation market." said Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Smith.

Smith-Midland continues to strategically expand the reach of J-J Hooks through its licensing model. The Company's patented highway barrier system is now approved in 39 state departments of transportation and the District of Columbia. Approval required J-J Hooks to meet or exceed the FDOT Standard Specification and successfully pass the MASH TL3 crash testing requirements.

* Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) standards agreed upon January 7, 2016 by The Federal Highway Administration and The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

About J-J Hooks Precast Concrete Highway Safety Barrier

J-J Hooks is the industry's most successful private connection design with well over 16 million linear feet provided to highway construction projects in North America and abroad. J-J Hooks freestanding, pin-down and bolt-down designs have been MASH TL3 tested and are available from over 40 producers worldwide.

Discover more about J-J Hooks and its network of precast concrete licensed producers by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.JJHooks.com.

About Smith-Midland Corporation
Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 17.5 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Media, Licensing and Sales Inquiries:
info@easiset.com
(540) 439-8911

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692749/J-J-Hooks-Barriers-Awarded-Updated-Approval-by-the-Florida-DOT

SMITH-MIDLAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.