Smith-Midland Corporation: J-J Hooks Barriers Awarded Updated Approval by the Florida DOT

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced that The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) awarded Easi-Set Worldwide an updated approval for the MASH* tested J-J Hooks "Type K" 12.5-foot portable concrete barrier, which now allows the previously approved anchored barrier, staked or bolted, to also be used in a freestanding application. The multi-functional "Type K" J-J Hooks barrier, which is specific to FDOT, allows Florida contractors to use the same product for all applications, eliminating the need for specialized inventory.

"FDOT oversees the third largest highway system in the United States and with the expanded use of our barriers, we expect strong growth of our licensed barrier business and are pleased with the expanded approval of barriers in this key southern state. J-J Hooks producers will be able to capitalize immediately in this major transportation market." said Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Smith.

Smith-Midland continues to strategically expand the reach of J-J Hooks through its licensing model. The Company's patented highway barrier system is now approved in 39 state departments of transportation and the District of Columbia. Approval required J-J Hooks to meet or exceed the FDOT Standard Specification and successfully pass the MASH TL3 crash testing requirements.

* Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) standards agreed upon January 7, 2016 by The Federal Highway Administration and The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

About J-J Hooks Precast Concrete Highway Safety Barrier

J-J Hooks is the industry's most successful private connection design with well over 16 million linear feet provided to highway construction projects in North America and abroad. J-J Hooks freestanding, pin-down and bolt-down designs have been MASH TL3 tested and are available from over 40 producers worldwide.

Discover more about J-J Hooks and its network of precast concrete licensed producers by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.JJHooks.com.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 17.5 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

