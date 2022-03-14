Megola, Inc.: Megola Confirms 2 Acquisition Product Lines

Acquires Specialty Coffee Product Line

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Megola Inc. (OTC PINK:MGON) Megola, Inc. ("MGON", "Company") is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines. Megola through product and technology acquisitions has grown to have its own E-commerce Branding Division, Service Department, Licensing Division, Franchise Division all maintaining Megola's diverse manufactured product portfolios. "These are just the start of our acquisitions as the company is in the final stages of negotiations for several other product line offerings from Medesol LLC and others," states CEO Robert Gardiner. 'We will start to offer our coffee lines on our eCommerce site along with other distribution networks and we will start a pilot project with a large Canadian marijuana grower for the Proteksol Seed coating shortly", continues Gardiner.

On February 22, 2022, MGON entered into a Purchase and Sale of Business Assets Contract with RBG Wholesale, in which MGON has agreed to purchase certain Specialty Coffee product lines, branding label and supply agreements, for the purchase price of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000), payable as follows: (1) fifteen thousand (15,000) shares of MGON Series F Preferred Stock, valued at $1.00 per share.

PRODUCT LINES:

Health and Wellness coffee

* Weight Loss Coffee - increases metabolism through a thermogenic boost helping to burn calories and convert fatty acids and glucose into energy inhibiting the production of fat tissue and increasing energy. Infused with Hoodia Gordoni and Garcinia Chromium Picolinate

* Immune Boost Coffee - enhances overall vitality, immune and nervous system, increases antibody production, helps restore health and fight bacteria, boost polysaccharides and polyphenols. Infused with Black Samson Echinacea, Chinese Astralagus, Reich, and Chealated Zinc.

* Sensuality Tonic Blend - increases libido in both women and men, helps sustain balanced levels of progesterone and testosterone and stimulates the nervous system. Infused with Maca, Damiana and Horny Goat Weed.

* Tranquility Blend - achieves anti-stress effect through reducing muscle tension and anxiety. Also improves concentration, enhances overall mood and eases pain by reducing the negative trigger endorphins which stimulates secretion of serotonin. Infused with Gaba Ashwagandha and Griffonia

* Energy Blend - increases energy, focus and awareness, includes antioxidants that invigorate the body and contains minerals, vitamins, proteins, fibers and essential fatty acids. Infused with Guarana, Acai, Gogi and Chocolate.

Apart from health benefits, the above Health and Wellness Coffee Lines are produced using Green manufacturing process and strictly following 100% Biodegradable packaging guidelines. All coffees are Fair Trade and certified Organic infused with 100% natural extracts with bio-altering properties, caffeine being used as a delivery method.

* CBD-infused Coffee

Coffee infused with CBD produces anti-stress effect as well as reduces aches and pains at the same time helping the user feel alert, calm and focused. Can have three levels of strength - intro, regular and maximum.

Product is manufactured using 100% Specialty grade coffee beans and organically grown hemp extracts.

Coffee is roasted and infused in an FDA registered facility in compliance with industry-standard good

manufacturing practices (GMP).

Can come in forms of whole bean, roast and ground, K-cup and Nespresso compatible pods.

On March 11, 2022 Megola entered into a Purchase and Sale of Business Assets Contract with Medesol LLC

On March 11, 2022, MGON entered into a Purchase and Sale of Business Assets Contract with Medesol LLC, (www.sio2international.com, www.medesolglobal.com ) in which MGON has agreed to purchase license and manufacturing rights to Sio2 Proteksol for Seed & Foliage that is a safe, nano-particle free, water based, environmentally friendly coating application that assists the seeds, plants natural ability to grow, for the purchase price of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000), payable as follows: (1) fifteen thousand (15,000) shares of MGON Series F Preferred Stock, valued at $1.00 per share.

Easy to apply, SIO2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage coating is VOC free and treats the seed with a coating of safe silicon dioxide molecules - the same molecules found in the seed itself. The coating encapsulates the seed in a protective barrier that prevents mold and mildew issues and acts as a fertilizer to assist in its growth.

With an array of different seed types, SIO2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage:

• increases germination,

• enhances root size,

• increases shoot length by more than 60%,

• expedites cotyledon growth,

• increases seed vigor,

• increases yield per acre. These benefits mean that treated seeds germinate faster, less are lost due to mold/mildew and plants grow quicker.

The use of SIO2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage coating will eliminate the need for traditional chemical fertilizers that are ineffective due to hydrolysis, decomposition, degradation due to photosynthesis, expensive and can leach into the soil causing further issues. SIO2 Proteksol Seed & Foliage coating acts as an individual super fertilizer that targets each individual seed without waste and protects it against the caustic nature of soil.

