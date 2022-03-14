Black Bird Biotech, Inc.: Black Bird Biotech Enters Agreement with Sales and Marketing Consulting Firm Spire+ to Expedite Brand Growth

Black Bird Biotech Enters Agreement with Sales and Marketing Consulting Firm Spire+ to Expedite Brand Growth

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it entered into a consulting agreement with Spire+, a leading sales and marketing agency that specializes in brand building, marketing, communications and business development.

Spire+ will immediately begin work to establish a comprehensive go-to-market strategy for MiteXstreamTM, including e-commerce, traditional retail and a category specific distribution model. Spire+, an affiliate of Spire Sports + Entertainment, LLC, has a long history of building and executing successful sales and marketing programs for brands such as Toyota, 5-hour ENERGY, Auto-Owners Insurance, ENEOS Motor Oil, Petro-Canada, STP, Parker Hannifin and many more.

"After a thorough search for the right lead marketing firm, we are extremely pleased to have been able to engage Spire+ to lead our MiteXstreamTM marketing and sales efforts. We believe Spire+'s established ability to create effective strategies for getting products into desired sales channels will enable us to accelerate MiteXstreamTM sales," said Fabian Deneault, developer of MiteXstreamTM and President of BBBT.

MiteXstreamTM recently achieved validation from the Efficacy Report published by British Columbia laboratory Botanical Research in Motion (BRIM). The product is already sold online and in use by cannabis growers in Montana. The partnership with Spire+ will expand current markets while establishing new channels for growth. Spire has specific agriculture industry experience that will help position MiteXstreamTM for sale to both the weekend gardener and commercial farmer.

"Spire+ is excited to work with Black Bird Biotech on their revolutionary MiteXstreamTM biopesticide," stated David Erickson, Vice President of Spire+. "Our decades of experience working with a vast array of brands will be critical in the success of our sales and marketing plan for MiteXstreamTM."

MiteXstreamTM is currently available at: MiteXstream.com.

About Spire+

Spire+ is a leading sales and marketing consulting firm that specializes in brand building, marketing, communications and business development. Headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina, our seasoned staff of industry professionals has helped build some of the most recognizable brands in the world, including Toyota, 5-hour ENERGY and STP. Spire is part of a larger holding company that includes professional sports properties, promotional agencies and event management companies.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

