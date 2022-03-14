CGS International Inc.: CGS International Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with Agrarian Organics UK Limited, Enters European Market

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of its organic plant enhancers known as GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD, is pleased to announce that it has acquired all of the assets of Agrarian Organics UK Limited ("Agrarian Organics"), a company based in the United Kingdom (the "UK").

On March 11, 2022, the Company and Agrarian Organics entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") under which the Company acquired all of the assets of Agrarian Organics in exchange for cash. Among the assets acquired are Plant Grow, which uses a formula specifically designed for home-grown crops and plants, and Orchid Grow, which is formulated to stimulate the delicate balance orchids need to thrive. Both Plant Grow and Orchid Grow contain essential micro-nutrients that improve nutrient density in plants leading to improved yield, soil tilth, metabolic efficiency, and environmental tolerance in plants.

Further, as part of the Agreement, the Company also acquired the online sales presence of Agrarian Organics, which includes its online store at agrarianorganics.co.uk and its Amazon based store on the UK website (amazon.co.uk). Agrarian Organics has also opened Amazon marketplaces in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherland, Poland, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, each of which were acquired by the Company as part of the Agreement.

Paul Marek, CEO of Agrarian Organics, stated that there is "[a] shift happening within consumer buying habits toward more environmentally friendly products. This is especially evident within the home gardening market where consumers are a lot more aware of the negative effects that chemical-based products and conventional farming and gardening practices are having on our health and the environment. This has led to a gap in the market and a growing demand for completely natural and safe gardening products. Now, as a result of this Agreement with CGS, CGS can provide realistic one-stop shopping solutions to consumers."

Ramon Mabanta, CEO of the Company, believes that "this Agreement with Agrarian Organics provides the Company with immediate access to the UK and European retail markets for our Genesis 89 product line through both the UK based Amazon store and the online store on the Agrarian Organics website. Of equal importance are the additional Amazon stores that Agrarian Organics has set up in multiple countries - each of which provide us with the opportunity to enter those markets once we are able to stock the relevant Amazon distribution warehouses with Genesis 89 products."

"Our primary purpose for entering into this Agreement with Agrarian Organics was to acquire its web-based sales presence primarily in the UK, but also in other key geographic areas throughout the world. This sales presence, in turn, provides us with an immediate opportunity to enter new markets. We are thrilled for this opportunity and will continue to work diligently to capitalize on this and make our Genesis 89 flagship products available in each of these locations," concluded Mabanta.

Lastly, Agrarian Organics products are also listed for sale at dozens of hydroponic stores, florists and garden centers throughout the UK, including a notable listing at all Blue Diamond Garden Centres, one of the largest garden center groups in the UK and the Channel Islands.

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc., by and through its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89 has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89 product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89 product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89 premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

