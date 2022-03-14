Fortified Health Security Executive to Present at HIMSS22

Tamra Durfee to Instruct Hospital and Health System Attendees on How to Build a Medical Device Security Program

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, Booth #300-26 - March 14, 2022 - Fortified Health Security, Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® ("Fortified"), today announced that Tamra Durfee, virtual information security officer (VISO) at Fortified, will be presenting at HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition. Durfee's talk, "How to Build a Medical Device Security Program," takes place on Wednesday, March 16th, 1 pm EDT during the conference held in Orlando, March 14th-18th.

"I'm very excited and honored to present at the upcoming HIMSS. If just one healthcare organization can take what I share and start building out a medical device security program, the effort was well worth it. We all have a responsibility to do what's best for the patients," said Durfee.

Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified, shared his thoughts on Durfee being part of the Fortified Team and presenting at the HIMSS Conference. "A cornerstone of Fortified's strategy is to enable people like Tamra to share their perspectives with the entire healthcare cybersecurity community. Conversations and educational experiences like this will enable the strengthening of the entire industry."

Durfee's hour-long talk is intended to have attendees walk away with a plan to kick off a medical device security program. "Working in a hospital or healthcare system can feel like an island for IT professionals. Events like HIMSS provide an avenue to learn and network with your peers and to interact with vendors that have worked with others dealing with the same issues and have solutions," Durfee commented.

"HIMSS provides a great platform for learning and sharing insights which have never been more critical as the threat landscape continues to intensify. I'm proud of the work that Tamra has done throughout her career, and I'm excited for others to learn from her experiences." Dodson continued, "The effort she puts into giving back to healthcare demonstrates her commitment to increasing the cybersecurity posture of healthcare and underscores her dedication to the entire Fortified ecosystem."

