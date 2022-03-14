CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.: Carbon Source Announces Beta of Upcycle PLA 3D Printing Filament

CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Subsidiary Launches First 3D Printing Filament Made from 100% Post-Consumer Waste Plastics

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Carbon Source, a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI), announces the beta availability of its Upcycle PLA 3D printing filament made from 100% post-consumer waste plastics.

Carbon Source has developed a 3D printer filament made from recycled Polylactic Acid (PLA), a thermoplastic polyester made from plant starches derived from corn, cassava, sugarcane or sugar beet pulp. The Company has also developed a process to upcycle PLA waste plastics such as clear plastic cold cups, compostable cutlery, compostable packaging, and 3D printing service waste plastics into 3D printing filament.

According to Market Data Forecast, the global 3D printing plastics market size was more than $698 million in 2021, expected to reach $1.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.3%. Carbon Source's innovations give the company unique footing as an early mover in this lucrative, rapidly growing market.

"Demand for 3D printer filament products made from recycled plastics has been growing, but very few companies have successfully upcycled post-consumer waste plastics," said Lloyd Spencer, president of Carbon Source. "Processing post-consumer plastic waste streams into 3D printing products requires close cooperation with sourcing partners such as restaurant service and 3D printing service companies."

Carbon Source currently offers Upcycle PLA, GreenGate3D PET-G and Closed Loop Plastics U-HIPS 3D printer filament products; and plans to develop 3D printer filaments comprising at least 50% post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PETE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and high density polyethylene (HDPE).

Carbon Source's plastic upcycling partners include SnoCo Makerspace (https://SnoCoMakers.org), PrintStart3D (https://www.printstart3d.com/), Seattle Makers (https://SeattleMakers.org), and Grounds Co. (https://www.facebook.com/Groundscc/).

In addition, Carbon Source offers a 3D printer filament development program to corporate, government and makerspace customers that want to upcycle waste plastic streams into custom formulations.

Availability and Pricing

Carbon Source's BETA Upcycle PLA 3D printing filament are available in 0.5-kilogram spools for $9.99 USD. Customers can purchase Carbon Source's 3D printing filament products on its online store: www.Carbon-Source.com/Buy-Now

About Carbon Source Inc.

Carbon Source Inc. is a wholly owned, U.S.-based subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC: COWI). Its focus is on upcycling post-consumer plastic waste into 3D printing filaments to help build a more sustainable future.

For more information about the company, please visit www.Carbon-Source.com.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is a resource upcycling company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. CarbonMeta's business will include plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

