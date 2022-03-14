Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Completes First Round of Non-Dilutive Funding to Immediately Launch Phase 2 Upon Conclusion of Phase 1

WEIRTON, WV / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Osceola Gold (OTC PINK:OSCI) a precious metal mining company that focuses on the development and exploration of gold and other precious metal mining projects has completed round one, in the amount of $5 million, in non-dilutive funding with Sajeindus Agromine, on behalf of 40 Brightwater LLC. Our affiliates facilitating the expedient completion of Phase 1 enables management to launch Phase 2 without delay.

The funding from investment affiliates Sajeindus Agromine and 40 Brightwater LLC is structured as non-dilutive, in the best interest of shareholders, and investors.

"Our organization couldn't be more excited about our investment with Osceola Gold and the direction we are headed." stated Shannon Newby, President Of 40 Brightwater.

Operationally this first injection of non-dilutive funding will facilitate the completion of Phase 1, and the capability to immediately move into Phase 2.

The short-term strategy is then purchasing additional and larger equipment to increase the run rate. Bolstering daily production is expected to strengthen Osceola's Spring season considerably.

"We are very excited, being a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, to be continually reaching for higher levels of success, not only for ourselves, but for all who have invested in us.

Our projections entail having the capacity to pull 1 gram per ton processed out of the ground on average. We have revised our Phase 1 priorities, and they are detailed below." concludes Thomas More, President and CEO of Osceola Gold.

Phase 1 Finalization includes:

Confirmation of drilling locations with geologist

Completion of all on-site updates and maintenance

Inspection of all areas ensuring compliance with BLM, MSHA and NDE

Following the initial conclusion, Shareholders will be updated.

About Osceola Gold

Osceola Gold develops its projects in the State of Nevada with the corporate office in Weirton, VA. Osceola Gold has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. For more information on Osceola Gold, please visit https://www.oscigold.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as 'anticipate,' 'if,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

