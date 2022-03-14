Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline:Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 January 2022 has previously been notified to the London Stock Exchange via a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

The Company further announces that it has today entered the mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation which will last until the results for the year ended 31 January 2022 are published.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

14 March 2022