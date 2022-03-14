The International Renewable Energy Agency has outlined a series of technical considerations for green hydrogen tracking systems. According to the document, a degree of flexibility should be taken into account in the short term to ensure that the nascent green hydrogen market can develop.The decarbonising end-use sectors working group at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has provided a set of key recommendations for the creation of green hydrogen certificates and standards. In the document "Decarbonising End-use Sectors: Green Hydrogen Certification," the group of experts stressed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...