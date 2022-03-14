Anzeige
Montag, 14.03.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2022 | 16:05
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Delivery of One Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Arajet

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Arajet, an ultra-low cost airline based in the Dominican Republic. The aircraft is the first of five from Griffin's orderbook scheduled to deliver to Arajet in 2022.

"Griffin is pleased to deliver this first of five new 737-8 aircraft on long-term lease to Arajet, the Dominican Republic's new national ULCC carrier," said Eric Hild, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Griffin. "It is a privilege to be part of the launch of Arajet who will benefit from the most modern, fuel-efficient technology to advance the airline's overall growth and route expansion objectives."

"Receiving our first aircraft from Griffin is a tremendous accomplishment for Arajet and for The Dominican Republic. It is a major step in welcoming a new era of affordable air travel in the country and region. We are excited to partner with Griffin and work closely together to grow a successful airline in the Caribbean," said Victor Pacheco, Executive Officer and Founder of Arajet.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com.

About Arajet

Arajet is the first ultra-low-cost airline in the Caribbean region and will commence operations in 2022 from its base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, under its airline operator certificate (AOC) from the Dominican Republic. Arajet will operate a fleet of Boeing 737-8 aircraft that provide safe and affordable travel to and from the Dominican Republic to several destinations in North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean region while offering passengers the lowest fares.

For more information, visit www.Arajet.com.

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com



© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
