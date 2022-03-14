Coulee Bank: Free Financial Literacy Event for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

Coulee Bank Hosts Event with POISD

ROCHESTER, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Coulee Bank is hosting a free Financial Literacy Event for formerly incarcerated individuals on Saturday, March 19 from 1-3pm. The event will be hosted in the Elocina Business Office in Rochester, MN located at 1903 Broadway Ave S.

Topics covered include opening checking/savings accounts, repairing credit scores, and learning how to financially prepare for home buying or starting a business. Our speakers will also have a Q&A to answer any financial questions participants may have. This event is hosted jointly by Coulee Bank and Parents of Incarcerated Sons and Daughters (POISD) and is open to the public.

"We at POISD have a vison to help end the cycles of incarceration, resulting in restored lives, healing of impacted families, and safer communities overall. Our goal is to do this by offering support and resources, such as this Financial Literacy Event," said POISD Co-Founder Leslie Sutter. "We want those re-entering the community to know that they can achieve their financial goals, own homes and start businesses, and they can have a great credit score and qualify for loans. We are very grateful to Coulee Bank for partnering with us to put on this event."

Those interested in attending the event can register at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/financial-literacy-event-financial-empowerment-tickets-277136491707

About Coulee Bank - Since 1961, Coulee Bank has been providing financial products and services for business and personal banking customers alike. Built upon a foundation of great service and a strong devotion to the communities we serve in Wisconsin and Minnesota, Coulee Bank is a rock solid, locally-owned bank that is committed to providing leading-edge technology and online banking services. More information is available on the bank's website at www.CouleeBank.net.

