Global Lumakras Drug Market By Therapy Type, Disease Indication, and Region (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing cancer burden and rising cancer mortality rates indicate an unmet need for the development of novel cancer therapies. Significant investments towards advances in cancer therapeutics is boosting the growth of lumakras drug market. LUMAKRAS is a prescription medication used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults, which has spread to other parts of the body or that surgery cannot remove, and whose tumor has an abnormal KRAS G12C gene. Increased efforts by major key companies to develop advanced lumakras drugs are expected to drive the growth of lumakras drug market during the forecast period. For instance, Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology organization evolving novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, announced the first patient dose in a worldwide Phase 2 study evaluating the combination of RMC-4630 and Lumakras (sotorasib) in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer. RMC-4630 is a highly effective, oral, and selective inhibitor of the SHP2 protein.

The research report on Lumakras Drug Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:

Global Market size and forecast values (2021 - 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments.

Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.

Market Determinants and Influencing Factors

Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators

Market Dynamic

Drivers



Restraints



Opportunities



Challenges

Trends on Global Lumakras Drug Market

Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitor Landscape

Product Benchmarking



Market Share Analysis, 2021



Global Presence and Growth Strategies

The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.

The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.

, , , & and , is also available. We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, and Korean amongst others.

The Combination Therapy segment in the Global Lumakras Drug Market to witness significant growth over the Forecast Period

Globally increasing cancer cases are expected to drive the growth of combination therapy segment in the global lumakras drug market over the forecast period. A cornerstone of cancer therapy is combination therapy, a treatment modality that combines two or more therapeutic agents. The combination of anti-cancer drugs improves efficacy when compared to monotherapy because it targets key pathways in a synergistic or additive manner. Early-stage lung cancer is frequently treated with a combination of two chemotherapy drugs.

In May 2021, Amgen announced the receipt of FDA approval on LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This is the first FDA-approved targeted therapy for tumors with any KRAS mutation, which accounts for approximately 25% of non-small cell lung cancer mutations. KRAS G12C mutations account for approximately 13% of non-small cell lung cancer mutations. LUMAKRAS was the first KRASG12C inhibitor to enter clinical trials, and is currently being studied in the largest clinical programme, which includes 11 combinations and global investigator sites on five continents.

Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is expected to be one of the Significant Segments over the Forecast Period

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is any epithelial lung cancer other than small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Cigarette smoking has been identified as a major risk factor for developing NSCLC, along with other environmental and genetic risk factors. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been identified as the most common type of lung cancer. Metastatic NSCLC occurs when NSCLC spreads to other parts of the body. Treatment for metastatic NSCLC is frequently aimed at alleviating symptoms and extending life expectancy. At the time of diagnosis, approximately 30-40% of NSCLC patients have metastatic disease. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), NSCLC accounts for approximately 80 to 85 percent of all cases. A growing population, in both developed and developing regions, susceptible to the aforementioned risk factors is a major factor driving segment growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Lumakras Drug Market

In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the coronavirus 2 a pandemic that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV-2). When COVID-19 cases began to rise around the world, experts determined the virus was exceptionally dangerous for patients suffering from heart disease and other cancer-related serious diseases. Many healthcare professionals' adapted short-term changes in cancer care delivery, such as temporarily discontinuing non-emergent cancer screenings, shifting care delivery to telemedicine, and postponing procedures. However, post the relaxation of stringent lockdown measures, companies in the lumakras drug market are working profusely on research and development activities. Similar efforts by companies to adapt more seamlessly to changing market conditions suggest that the global lumakras drug market will grow positively during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to register Highest Growth Rate in the Global Lumakras Drug Market over the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global lumakras drug market over the forecast period. Rising cancer cases along with increased investment and funding in drug research and development in the region are all contributing to the region's growth in the global market. After U.S., Amgen received approval for LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) in Japan in January 2022. The drug has been approved for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated advanced and/or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer, which has progressed after systemic anticancer therapy. Furthermore, in the healthcare sector, countries such as China, India, and Japan are increasingly investing towards enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, which is significantly aiding the market growth.

The key market participants operating in the global lumakras drug market are:

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly and Company

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Oblique Therapeutics AB

Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Silenseed LTD

Other Market Participants

Global Lumakras Drug Market

By Therapy Type

Monotherapy



Combination Therapy

By Disease Indication

Locally Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)



Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

