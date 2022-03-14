Future Market Insights: Steel Drum Market Projected to Witness Linear Growth at a CAGR of 4.9%, Reaching US$ 18.6 Bn by the Year 2031, Says FMI

Steel Drum Market By Capacity (55 Gallon and Other than 55 Gallon), Head Type (Tight Head and Open Head), Material (Carbon Steel and Stainless Steel), End-use (Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Paints, Inks, & Dyes, Food & Beverages) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2031

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global steel drum market is projected to witness linear growth between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4.9%, reaching US$ 18.6 Bn by the year 2031.

Steel Drum Market Size (2022) US$ 11.7 Bn Projected Market Value (2031) US$ 18.6 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2031) 4.9% CAGR Collective Value Share: Top 5 Companies (2022E) 18%

Steel drums have emerged as preferred rigid packaging solutions as they are increasingly used for transporting hazardous and non-hazardous material. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the steel drums market is forecast to register steady growth on the back of increasing applications in industries such as chemicals, food & beverages, petroleum & lubricants, healthcare & personal care, building & construction, paints, inks, & dyes, and others.

Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8161

Growth forecast for the market remains positive in response to the consistently rising demand for safe & secure and cost-effectiveness solutions. Steel drums are often preferred for transporting chemicals because they are environmentally friendly, fire resistance, and have various other advantages. Considering the availability, steel drums are available in two different materials, stainless steel and carbon steel. Of these, carbon steel is preferred more.

Over the past few years, the steel drum is gaining popularity among various end-use industries especially for storage and transportation of liquid materials as it offers safe and secure packaging solution. Also, rising concerns about sustainability is creating growth opportunities. Future Market Insights forecasts the market to continue growing at a positive rate between 2021 and 2031.

Key Takeaways from Steel Drum Market

Driven by rising demand for effective packaging solutions, steel drums market will rise at 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Within the U.S., the chemicals industry will account for maximum sales of steel drums

Moderate growth is likely in the U.K. market, driven by increasing application in chemicals and petroleum & lubricants industries

Germany and France will remain highly lucrative markets for steel drums within Europe

and will remain highly lucrative markets for steel drums within Exceptional growth is likely in China , as demand continues increasing across diverse industries including chemicals, paints, inks & dyes, and petroleum & lubricants sectors

Ask an Analyst https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8161

"Companies operating in the market are focusing on improving designs of steel drums to make them more light-weight, efficient, and cost-effective. Also they are focusing on expanding footprint via strategic collaborations," says an FMI analyst.

Rise in Demand for Steel Drum in Chemical Sector Augmenting Sales

The demand for steel drums in the chemical industry is rising due to the changing way of industrial packaging solution by pooling and leasing the containers and drums. The standards for using steel drums are set by various countries and various regulations such as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), United Nations regulations. Majorly the steel drums are used by the chemical industry to store and transport hazardous and non-hazardous materials.

Also, the steel drum offers high safety and easy warehousing benefit which bolster their demand in the chemical industry. The steel drum is highly used for liquid chemicals in the global industrial packaging market. The chemical segment is expected to hold more than 35% of the steel drums market and estimated to witness faster-growing demand in the next five years, owing to favourable transportation regulations and international trade.

Steel Drum Market Landscape

Greif Inc., Mauser Packaging Solution, and SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA are the top players operating in the steel drum market. Furthermore, Time Technoplast Ltd., Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited, Nippon Steel Drums Co. Ltd., are some of the companies operating in the steel drum market. The Tier 3 players in the market hold 75-80% in the global steel drum market.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8161

Key Segments Covered In Steel Drum Industry Research

Capacity:

55 Gallon

Other than 55 Gallon

Head Type:

Tight Head

Open Head

Material:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

End-Use:

Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Paints, Inks, & Dyes

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Healthcare & Personal Care

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much is the Steel Drum market currently worth?

What is the sales forecast for Steel Drum through 2031?

What was last 6-year market CAGR for the sales of Steel Drum?

Who are the key manufacturing companies for Steel Drum?

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8161

Top Reports Related To Packaging Market Insights

Tableware Market: The global tableware market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 44.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to surpass US$ 76.8 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Tape Dispenser Market: The global tape dispenser market could be termed as a progressive one, reaching US$ 7.3 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2030.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest?market research reports?and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and?syndicated market research reports?deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/steel-drums-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg