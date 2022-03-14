Climate change ambitions announced by the governments of Egypt and Morocco are symptomatic of a desire for clean power sites with regional policymakers leaning towards auction-set payments for clean power, according to a recent webinar.Volatile fossil-fuel based energy prices have given governments in North Africa a stronger appetite for renewable energy, a webinar on solar prospects in the region has heard. Ashraf Kraidy, director for planning and technical projects at the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE) told a recent online event: "If we look at the energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...