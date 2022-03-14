DJ R.E.A. Trading plc: Appointment of Registrars

R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company")

Appointment of Registrars

REAT announces that it has changed its Registrar from Link Group to Computershare Investor Services PLC ("Computershare") with immediate effect.

A notification letter will be sent to noteholders advising of this change as well as an invitation to register for online access to their holdings.

Please see below for Computershare's contact details:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgewater Road

Bristol

BS99 6ZZ

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44(0)370 703 6171

Web: www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus

Enquiries:

R.E.A Trading plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

