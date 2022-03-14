Anzeige
Montag, 14.03.2022
Heute im Visier: Halo Collective – Kaufrausch ist gestartet!
14.03.2022 | 17:37
R.E.A. Trading plc: Appointment of Registrars

R.E.A. Trading plc (13QC) R.E.A. Trading plc: Appointment of Registrars 14-March-2022 / 16:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company")

Appointment of Registrars

REAT announces that it has changed its Registrar from Link Group to Computershare Investor Services PLC ("Computershare") with immediate effect.

A notification letter will be sent to noteholders advising of this change as well as an invitation to register for online access to their holdings.

Please see below for Computershare's contact details:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgewater Road

Bristol

BS99 6ZZ

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44(0)370 703 6171

Web: www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus

Enquiries:

R.E.A Trading plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BKPG0682 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     13QC 
LEI Code:   213800JHK8HZJYVMXK80 
Sequence No.: 148969 
EQS News ID:  1302029 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302029&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2022 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

