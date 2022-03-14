Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Shares Replay Link for March 14, 2022, Investor Webcast

Click here to access webcast replay

Core 2022 development initiatives:

Ongoing operation of Company's OnTarget Phase 3 clinical trial of crofelemer for prophylaxis of cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD)

Initiation and completion in 2H 2022 of investigator-initiated proof-of-concept study of crofelemer for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF)

FDA conditional approval in December 2021 of Canalevia-CA1 for treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs

Fourth quarter 2021 Mytesi net revenue was approximately $2.1 million versus approximately $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 230%

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the recording of the company's March 14, 2022, investor webcast regarding company updates and reported consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 can be accessed by clicking here.

About Jaguar Health, Jaguar Animal Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, & Napo Therapeutics

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit www.napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

###

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692985/Jaguar-Health-Shares-Replay-Link-for-March-14-2022-Investor-Webcast