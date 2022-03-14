Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market to Reach US$ 565.7 Million by 2028 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market was valued at US$ 200.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) Market:

Microfibrillated cellulose has huge growth potential to replace plastic in packaging application with increasing demand for environment-friendly materials. According to Coherent Market Insights' analysis, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the most preferred material for plastic bottles and PET bottles market is expected to reach US$ 70.32 billion by 2025. However, more research is required to develop commercial microfibrillated cellulose with excellent properties as plastic with competitive pricing. Microfibrillated cellulose are bio-based materials and are synthesized from wood pulp. This natural product caters to various industries including paper, packaging, and others. Thus, the increasing demand for biodegradable products is expected to drive the growth of the microfibrillated cellulose market globally during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4967

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.84% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Growing awareness about microfibrillated cellulose is expected to boost the demand for microfibrillated cellulose in various applications such as paper, packaging, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics. Microfibrillated cellulose fiber is used as food additive that can be used as thickener or stabilizer for a wide range of food and beverages.

Major players operating in the global Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) market include Borregaard Chemicals Company, Daicel Corporation, FiberLean Technologies Ltd, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Norske Skog ASA, Sappi Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Weidmann Fiber Technology, and Zelfo Technology GmbH.

Key players are focusing on implementing strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the global market. For instance, in January 2021, in April, Horn (a U.S.-based raw materials and chemicals distributor) announced partnership with Borregaard (a Norway-based renewable product manufacturing company). Under this partnership, Horn became an exclusive distributor of microfibrillated cellulose for Borregaard in the U.S.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4967

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose Market, By Manufacturing Process:

Mechanical

Chemical

Biological

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose Market, By Application:

Paper

Packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others (Home Care & Food & Beverages)

Global Microfibrillated Cellulose Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4967

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg