Donation of medical gloves, masks, and gowns will support efforts by hospitals and frontline healthcare workers to deliver care to patients in Ukraine

Owens Minor (NYSE: OMI), a leading global healthcare solutions company, today announced a donation of medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) including exam gloves, masks, and isolation gowns to support medical care in humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. The total value of the donation is approximately $500,000.

Owens Minor teammates, recognizing the urgency of the need in Ukraine, coordinated across multiple distribution centers, including Chicago, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, to fast-track packaging and shipping. These efforts made it possible to expedite the transfer of more than 30 pallets of PPE-the equivalent of two full truckloads of products-for delivery and distribution in Ukraine and other impacted countries via a global non-profit partner.

"Owens Minor is proud to support the hard work of healthcare providers in and around Ukraine who are working in extraordinary and tragic circumstances to provide patient care," said Jeff Jochims, EVP, Chief Operating Officer and President, Products and Healthcare Services, Owens Minor. "This is just one more example of how the drive and passion of our teammates helps us deliver on our unyielding commitment to support healthcare whenever and wherever it's needed most."

The donation was made through a collaboration with MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization that directly sources and delivers available medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. MedShare is currently mobilizing a special effort to provide aid to Ukraine.

"MedShare is focused on providing immediate relief and support to the Ukrainian people in response to the international health crisis unfolding before our eyes. Our long-standing partnership with Owens Minor allows us to act fast and meet these critical needs in Ukraine and surrounding areas," commented Charles Redding, CEO and President of MedShare. "We're grateful for Owens Minor's generous support as we work to help Ukraine in this rapidly shifting crisis."

Learn more about how Owens Minor empowers customers to advance healthcare at www.owens-minor.com/about/.

About Owens Minor

Owens Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information about Owens Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

