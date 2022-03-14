Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2022) - Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (FSE: 3P2N) ("Trillion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 60,606,060 units (the "Units") of Trillion at a price of $0.165 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to a maximum of $10,000,000 (the "Offering"). Echelon Capital Markets ("Echelon") is acting as financial advisor to Trillion with respect to the Offering. There is no minimum Offering. The Units will be comprised of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of Trillion. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for $0.45 expiring two (2) years from the date of the closing of the Offering. The Warrants will include an acceleration provision whereby if the Company's Common Shares trade at a price greater than $1.00 for a period of 20 trading days, Trillion may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants.

Trillion may pay a cash finder's fee to qualified non-related parties of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (up to $800,000) and broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to up to 8% of the number of Units sold in the Offering (up to 4,848,485 Broker Warrants). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.45 per Broker Warrant for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. In addition, Echelon will be paid an advisory fee.

The Units are being offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions, including sales to accredited investors. Completion of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the approval of the CSE. The securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of the closing of the Offering.

An initial closing is expected to occur on or about March 15, 2022, followed by additional closings until the earlier of the Offering being fully subscribed and March 24, 2022. The initial closing is expected to be entirely President's list subscribers with more than $6 million subscribed for.

Art Halleran, CEO, stated:

"This non-brokered private placement allows Trillion to purchase the long lead well drilling consumable items and to pay the secure deposit for the Drilling Rig to allow the July 2022 start drilling date."

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc. is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea's first and largest scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property.

The Company's NI 51-101 and other reports relating to its reserves as of October 31, 2021 and prospective resources may be found on www.sedar.com, as well as the Company's website. GLJ has assessed 2P reserves of approximately 41 BCF for 100% interest in the SASB gas field, where the Company's net interest is 49% of same.

