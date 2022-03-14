Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2022) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 487,500 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Capitan Mining Inc. ("Capitan Mining").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 9,158,500 Shares, representing approximately 17.02% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 9,646,000 Shares, representing approximately 17.93% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Capitan Mining either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

