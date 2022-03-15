A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.: A-1 Auto Transport Reports that RV Shipping Requests Increased 19 Percent in 2021 Versus 2020

A-1 Auto Transport is Able to Ship a Variety of Recreational Vehicles, Including Travel Trailers, Fifth Wheel Trailers and Pop Up Campers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / A-1 Auto Transport is pleased to announce that RV shipping requests went up 19 percent in 2021 versus 2020.

To learn more about the recreational vehicle shipping services that A-1 Auto Transport offers, as well as advice and tips for preparing an RV for auto transport, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/rvs/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the team at A-1 Auto Transport understands that transporting recreational vehicles has some unique and inherent challenges, including a variance in size and shape.

This is why A-1 Auto Transport has purchased a number of state-of-the-art auto transport trailers that are designed to provide the safest and most secure RV transport possible.

From travel trailers and camper vans to pop up campers, RV campers and fifth wheel trailers, converted buses, teardrop travel trailers and more, the friendly and experienced team at A-1 Auto Transport is committed to getting their clients' RVs from Point A to Point B in an efficient and safe manner.

People who need to ship their RV definitely took notice of the reliable and affordable services offered by A-1 Auto Transport; as the spokesperson noted, after experiencing a significant uptick in requests during 2021, 2022 is also off to a fast start.

Anybody with questions about RV shipping is welcome to call A-1 Auto Transport. In addition to going over costs and other information, the team can answer a number of questions about RV transport and offer helpful advice on what to do prior to having the RV moved.

"For instance, we always advise our clients to secure everything in their RV before we pick it up. This includes anything that's loose or might come loose during auto transport, both on the inside and outside of the RV," the spokesperson noted, adding that this includes double-checking latches, drawers, windows, doors, vents and awnings.

"Also, don't forget about wall hangings and appliances."

About A-1 Auto Transport

Whether people are shipping their car, truck, boat, RV or motorcycle, A-1 Auto Transport has everybody covered. With over 30 years of experience, they have perfected the shipping process from origin to destination safely, quickly, affordably, and with no hassle. See why tens of thousands have shipped their vehicles through A-1 Auto Transport. For more information, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

Media Contact

Joe Webster

marketing@a1autotransport.com

800-452-2880

SOURCE: A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693047/A-1-Auto-Transport-Reports-that-RV-Shipping-Requests-Increased-19-Percent-in-2021-Versus-2020