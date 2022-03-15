Napier, provider of leading anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has announced a commitment in 2022 to invest further in its EMEA operations as the market for AI-enhanced AML technology continues to grow at pace.

As part of this strategy, Graham Hogan is the new Head of Sales EMEA, while Sebastian Vedel will lead efforts in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Napier recently appointed Royal Bank of Canada and Fenergo veteran Kevin O'Neill as Chief Revenue Officer, and Natwest alumni Will Monk as Chief Product Officer. The addition of Hogan and Vedel to the team forms part of O'Neill's strategy to boost adoption of Napier's next generation SaaS financial crime solutions for financial firms and regulated institutions globally.

Hogan joined Napier in London with over 15 years' experience in senior EMEA leadership roles at firms such as Wolters Kluwer, AxiomSL, and FIS; specialising in regulatory reporting, risk management, and capital market solutions. Meanwhile, Vedel's former financial crime compliance roles within the Danish offices of EY and Danske Bank will help boost Napier's presence in the Nordic and Baltic regions.

O'Neill said "Expanding our EMEA footprint underlines our commitment to the region. Building on our strong customer base there, we're now placing our experts closer to key markets across the continent. Europe is home to some of the world's leaders in fintech, neo-banking, and payments, as well as several established banks and financial institutions. By strengthening our local presence, we will be better positioned to help our clients through digital transformation and to scale by taking advantage of the cost efficiencies and full compliance functions that our next-generation technology offers."

Napier's highly configurable financial crime compliance solution is used by a variety of market participants, including banks, payment providers, asset managers, asset servicers, FX specialists, insurance firms, and other regulated institutions. Headquartered in London, Napier's global presence also includes offices in Sydney, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, London and New York.

About Napier

Napier is a new breed of financial crime compliance technology specialist. Our intelligent compliance platform is transforming compliance from legal obligation to competitive edge. All Napier products are built using cutting-edge technology, and the platform can be delivered via public cloud, private cloud or on premise.

