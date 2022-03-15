The armed conflicts between Ukraine and Russia have had a lasting impact on the commodity markets. In an already tense price situation, the US import ban on Russian oil is causing further distortions on the energy markets. The sharp sanctions imposed by many countries had caused Brent and WTI prices to rise to over USD 130 at times. It was not until the beginning of this week that prices eased again slightly to below USD 110. However, analysts and experts in conflict monitoring expect further uncertainties in the supply situation. The situation is aggravated by the fact that Iran is currently unable to increase its production due to stalled nuclear negotiations and OPEC is also still unable to significantly increase production. In the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, there is still one high-growth oil producer that is moving to new shores. Update.

