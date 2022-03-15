- (PLX AI) - Wacker Chemie issued a new outlook for 2022 that was better than consensus expectations, despite forecasting higher capital expenditures.
- • FY Outlook sales EUR 7 billion vs. consensus EUR 6.42 billion
- • FY Outlook EBITDA EUR 1.2-1.5 billion vs. consensus EUR 1.3 billion
- • This is even after the company sees a EUR 1 billion hit to EBITDA from energy and raw-material costs
- • At between EUR 550 million and EUR 600 million, capital expenditures will be substantially higher year over year, the company said
- • Group net income for the year will be markedly lower than last year, Wacker said, while net cash flow should be clearly positive, but substantially lower than last year
