15.03.2022 | 07:17
One Swiss Bank SA: ONE swiss bank publishes its 2021 Annual Report and communicates the agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

15 March 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank publishes its 2021 Annual Report and communicates the agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

ONE swiss bank SA made today its 2021 Annual Report available. It includes the Bank's audited annual financial statements as well as the governance and remuneration reports. Furthermore, ONE swiss bank published the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 7 April 2022 by video conference.

- ONE swiss bank SA's 2021 Annual Report can be downloaded here.
- The invitation and agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

All the documents are available on oneswissbank.comunder the "Investor relations" section.

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz
Head of Marketing & Communication
investorrelations@oneswiss.com
+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA

Attachment

  • 20220315-ONE-annual-report-2021-agm-2022-media-release-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ad9a904d-7eb9-4d71-9c78-373c6b463b6f)

