Commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET product line in United Kingdom and Ireland in accordance with the development plan announced by the company

Participation at the British Small Animal Veterinary Association congress in Mancherster (UK) from 24 to 26 March 2022 to support the launch

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET),a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in companion animals, announces today the commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET its new generation bone substitute for bone surgery and for osteosarcoma in the UK and Ireland.

After the launches in Belgium, France and The Netherlands in 2021, TheraVet is pursuing, as announced in its development plan, its commercial expansion strategy.

TheraVet enters the third largest European market with more than 16 million of companions (dogs and cats) in UK. By targeting this region, TheraVet is addressing a fast growing veterinary care market with an expected CAGR of +9.5% up to 20261. In 2020, the companion animal services market represented £6.2 billions, of which £2.1 billions2 dedicated to veterinary care. With over 23%3 of companion animals covered by health insurance, the UK is one of the countries with the highest coverage behind Sweden.

To optimize its commercial deployment, the company has also launched in Ireland, a market that accounts for approximately 1 million companions.

In order to support the launch of its products, TheraVet will be attending to the BSAVA (British Small Animal Veterinary Association) congress, a world-class conference in small animal veterinary medicine taking place in Manchester (UK) from 24 to 26 March 2022. This year, the conference will be also held in a hybrid format, you can attend online by registering at this link.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website

1 https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/united-kingdom-veterinary-healthcare-market-industry

2 https://www.statista.com/statistics/463662/pet-care-market-value-in-the-united-kingdom-by-category/

3 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-insurance-market

